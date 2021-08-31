Carl L. Scheiben, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Scheiben passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the age of 84.



Carl was a retired truck driver, charter boat captain and pilot car driver for over-sized freight. As a truck driver, he logged over 3 million accident and violation-free miles–an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.

Carl enjoyed woodworking making whirly-gigs and various other items. He was a tinkerer, handyman and not afraid to tackle any project. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding his scooter around our condo community.



Carl was a kind and gentle man of utmost integrity with a genuine willingness to help others in their time of need. He was a loving husband, brother and father and will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved him. His was a life well-lived.



Carl is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sue Scheiben; two brothers, Russell and Jacob; three children, Glenn Scheiben, Steven Scheiben and Shelley Scheiben; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



