ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Hill, a beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born on July 27, 1955, in Alliance, Ohio.

Carl was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved the outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting, or simply taking in the beauty of nature. He loved to build things. Carl was known for his knack for fixing things, often breaking them first just for the pleasure of putting them back together.



However, the most significant part of Carl’s life was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl L. Hill and Dorothy (McIlvain) Hill, his brothers Howie and Richard Hill, and his loving wife Sheri (Landwert) Hill.

Carl is survived by his children, Brandi Ambrose and Carl (Amanda) Hill, Jr., his six grandchildren, Avery (Avery McVay) Ambrose, Octavia Ambrose, Harper Hill, Adaya Ambrose, Michael Davis, and Ashli Hill, and his siblings Rob, James, Ralph, Billy, Lawrence, Juanita, Janie, Bonnie, Patty, Melissa, Tabitha, and Laura. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.



Despite the many interests and hobbies that Carl had, nothing could compare to the joy he found in spending time with his grandchildren. He cherished the moments he spent with them, especially watching cartoons. Carl’s life was a testament to the power of family and the joy of simple pleasures. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, being a craftsman, and most importantly, his dedication to his family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services include cremation.

