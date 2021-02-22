Carl Emil Hunt, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Emil Hunt, 71 of Sebring, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Carl was born on February 14, 1950 in Salem, Ohio to Charles and Anna (Lancaster) Hunt.

Carl married his wife, Jana (Brown) Hunt, on December 28, 1969.

He worked for the Smith Township Road department for 25 years retiring in the year 2000.

Carl loved spending time with his family and friends. Carl enjoying fishing, auctioning, antiquing, flea market shopping and was an avid furniture refinisher.

He was a former member of the Sebring American Legion.

Besides his wife, Carl is survived by his three daughters, Dori Hunt of Sebring, Jenna (Bob) Schreckengost of Beloit and Carrie (Amos) Handy also of Beloit. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tajana, Alex, Gage, Jayden Teghan, Myah, Marek and Maddox and his siblings, Dorothy Heestand, Lois Chaney, Chuck Hunt, Jr., Harold Hunt and Rita Kouskouris.

A private family service will be held with burial following at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach Street, Louisville, OH 44641.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, (330) 938-2526. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfunerahome.com.

Plant a tree in memory of Carl by clicking here.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.