Brittany Wheeler, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brittany Wheeler, age 33, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.

She was born March 17, 1987.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

A public viewing will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring, OH 44672.

A funeral service will follow Saturday at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brittany Wheeler, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: