Brian J. Hutter, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian J. Hutter, 41, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home.

Brian was born on September 6, 1978 in Salem, Ohio to Steven J. and Beverly (Fuson) Hutter.

He worked as a welder and worked construction.

Brian enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, shooting his guns and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoyed camping and going for walks in the woods with his kids. He was friends with everyone and no matter where he was he always knew someone and he would always greet you with a hug.

He was part of the Rotten Pig Fest raising money for Cancer and a member of the Salem VFW Post 892. Above anything Brian loved his family and especially his children who were the light of his life.



Brian is survived by his mother Beverly (Fuson) Hutter; his mother of his children Shannon Smith; children Brayden and Abigail Hutter; cousins Robert Fuson, Amber (Eric) Fuson, Stephanie (Heath) Ward, Hillary (Ryan) Spiker, and Ashley Metzgar; Aunts Debbie Fuson, Marilyn Winters and Stacey Marks; an Uncle Robert Metzgar; a close friend Bobbi Crookston and by many other friends and family. Brian was preceded in death by his father Steven J. Hutter; a cousin Amanda Sheen; grandfather Joseph Hutter; grandmother Marilee (Barrick) Fuson; and uncles Robert “Couter”, Roger and Ronnie Fuson.



A private family service will take place with a public Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.

