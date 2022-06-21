HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian A. Groves 46, of Hanoverton, Ohio passed away at his home on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

He was born in Salem, Ohio, the son of John and Jill (Garrod) Groves.

Brian was a 1995 graduate of Crestview High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1995 to 2005.

He could always be found working on cars and enjoyed doing anything outdoors.

Brian was also a former employee of Hickey Metal Fabrication.



Survivors include his parents; daughter, Victoria Groves; son, Gabriel Groves; two brothers, James (Xuan) Groves and Jason (Kim) Groves; two sisters, Melinda (Jake) Mayer and Ashlee (Jason) Welton; stepson, Sabastian Dunn; stepbrother, Tim Vincent and stepsister, Kimberly Vincent.



Cremation has taken place.

