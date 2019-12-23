Bonnie K. Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie K. Smith, 73, of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Bonnie was born on May 15, 1946, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Florian and Freda (Owens) Wyss.

Bonnie was a graduate of West Branch High School and worked as a secretary for United Die.

She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.



Bonnie is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Jason) Starcher of Salem; sisters, Darlene McLaughlin of Sebring and Gloria Kurena of Sebring and grandchildren, Luke, PFC., Katie, Elizabeth, Gracie and Jack Flickinger.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Lane and two brothers, David and Roger Wyss.



A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastors Ralph and Ellen Barney officiating.

Friends will be received the hour prior to the service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

