SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly P. Jordan, 77, of Sebring passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Beverly was born on December 3, 1944 to the late Hayward and Jessie Carpenter.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family especially cards.



Beverly is survived by her children Chuck Carpenter, Shelly Novellino, Gary Dye and Crystal Allen; siblings Sandra Howells, Olive Edwards, Fred Carpenter, Butch Carpenter and Jimmy Carpenter; grandchildren Ciera Beamer, Desiree Simpson, Samantha Allen, Madelynn Dye, Xander Dye and Phillip Novellino III; great grandchildren Braylon, Axel, Benton, Emma and Charlotte.

Besides her parents Beverly was preceded in death by a brother Lloyd Carpenter and sister Nina (Carpenter) Mann.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating. Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

