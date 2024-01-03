DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Kay Gruszecki, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in Damascus, Ohio, at the age of 84.

Born on March 24, 1939, in Alliance, Ohio, Beverly was a beacon of love and kindness throughout her life, leaving a legacy of warmth and generosity that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Beverly grew up in Alliance-Sebring area and was a proud 1957 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Following her education, she dedicated many years to serving her community through her work at Valley Road Nursing Home, B and W Research in Alliance, and the Sebring Library.

In 1959, Beverly married the love of her life, Robert Gruszecki and together they built a family founded on the principles of love, support and faith. Beverly was a devoted mother to her children, Richard (Rhonda), Randy (Helen), Robin (Pagnucco) and Rhonda Lamancusa. Her role as a grandmother was one she cherished deeply and she shared an unbreakable bond with her grandchildren, Rachael (Scott) Gibellino, Ashley (Ray) Lang, Matthew, Nicole, Jolene (Dylan) Steeves, Danielle (Matt) Roesti, Darcie (Tim) Goodman, Deanna, Delanie, Dakarli, Antonio Pagnucco, Andrew (Mary) Lamancusa, Aaron (Brian Misiti) Lamancusa and Adam (Amanda) Lamancusa. Beverly’s joy was multiplied with the arrival of each of her 18 great-grandchildren, Adora, Autumn, Ashlyn, Ethan, Jennifer, Killian, Isabelle, Damian, Rosalie, Vincent, Luciella, Liam, Isaiah, Salem, Brody, Zane, Maya and Conner a soon to be 19th great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Darlene (Frank) Wagner; stepsister, Shirley (Rick) Kline; stepbrother, Jim (Ann) Riedenour and several nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her loving parents, C. Dean Heestand and Helen (Geisse) Heestand; stepmother, Lucille Heestand; brothers, William and David Heestand; sister-in-law, Glenda Heestand; her daughter-in-law, Dayle Gruszecki and a nephew, William Heestand, Jr.

Her memory will be held in the hearts of her family, who will continue to honor her legacy by living out the values she instilled in them.

Beverly’s unwavering faith was evident in her 64 years of membership at St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring. She actively participated in many church groups and events, contributing her time and energy to the spiritual community that she held so dear. Additionally, Beverly was a 41-year member of United Commercial Travelers (UCT), where she formed lasting friendships and continued her lifelong practice of giving back to others.

Above all, Beverly’s most treasured moments were those spent with her family. She was a matriarch in the truest sense, providing guidance, support, and unconditional love. Her presence at family gatherings was a source of joy, and her ability to create a warm and welcoming home will be deeply missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring with Fr. G. David Weikart officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

