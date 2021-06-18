Beverly Jean (Kaurich) Stillion, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean (Kaurich) Stillion, 81, of Sebring passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Canton on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Beverly was born on November 24, 1939 to the late Frank and Betty (Bednarek) Kaurich Jr. in Dillonvale, Ohio.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family any time she could and meeting new people. Everybody she met became her friend. Beverly had a huge heart which she showed in helping anyone who needed it. Beverly’s life was devoted to loving her family and raising of her children. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loving them with all she had. Aside from spending as much time with her children as she could, Beverly enjoyed gardening, her dogs and attending garage sales. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Beverly is survived by her children Franklin (Marsha) Stillion, Keith (Dawn) Stillion, Tammy (Earl) Eckert, and Pat (Valerie) Stillion; brothers Daryl (Cindy) Kaurich and Greg Kaurich; grandchildren Holly, Joshua, Christopher, Jessica, Tyler, Andrea, Justin, Nikki, Kevin, Ryan, Melinda, Douglas, Crystal and Jessica and 16 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents Beverly was preceded in death by three children Harold, Ricky and Teri Allen and two brothers Jack and Lonnie.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh DeVore officiating.

Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly Jean (Kaurich) Stillion, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.