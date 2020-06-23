Beverly C. Barnett, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly C. Barnett, 81, of Sebring, passed away at Crandall Medical Center on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born in Sebring, Ohio, on September 24, 1938 to the late Norman and Mildred (Schrader) Barnett.

Beverly was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and furthered her education at Mount Union College obtaining her degree in education.

She was a high school Spanish teacher and retired from the West Branch School System.

Beverly was a member of Mile Branch Grange and attended Community Bible Church in Westville. She devoted many hours to Bible study and reading her Bibles.

A resident of the Copeland community for 30 years, she enjoyed walking and completing jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include her brother, Elvin (Carol) Barnett and nieces, Karen (James) Lynn and Linda (Ken) Harris. She is also survived by three great-nieces, Kathryn (Christopher) Denison, Julia (Levi) Beck and Allison Harris.

A private service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor John A. Tucker officiating. Her service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Beverly’s honor to Community Bible Church, 18146 State Rt. 62, Beloit, OH 44609.

