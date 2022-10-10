SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher 88, of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio, and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on April 18, 1934.

She was a 1951 graduate of Goshen High School.

Beverly and her husband Curt owned and operated Bayless Gas and Mobile Homes in Damascus after they purchased it from her father in 1961 until their retirement in 2002. They were also the owner/operators of Mosher Village and Mosher Manor Mobile Home Parks.

She was a member of the Damascus United Methodist Church, a long time member of the Salem Golf Club and enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends.

Beverly will always be remembered as the go to person for any information that was needed by friends and family. She also was very active in many other organizations and clubs and was known for her generosity.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Curt Mosher, whom she married on August 9, 1952, their children: Debbie (Richard) Hawk, Randy (Peggy) Mosher, Russ (Treese) Mosher and Dr. Jennifer Mosher, nine grandchildren: Tiffany Huzyak, Heath Votaw, Ryan Mosher, Derek Votaw, Andrea Campbell, Brett Mosher, Grant Mosher, Hillary Clark, Logan Mosher and 13 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Dr. David (Nancy) Bayless, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother R. Bruce Bayless.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Damascus United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor John Fitch officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Beverly’s honor to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department or the Damascus United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly Ann Mosher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.