Betty Sunderman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty (Bonsall) Sunderman, 86, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Betty was born in Salem, Ohio the daughter of the late Lester and Bertha (Ritter) Bonsall.

Betty married her late husband, Raymond, 70 years ago on February 3, 1951; they were inseparable in life and are now reunited.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafting. Betty also loved to travel.

She also attended Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Betty was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her three children, Raymond (Barbara) Sunderman, Jr. of Berlin Center, Cheryl (Richard) Miller of Kiln, Mississippi and Diana (William Young) Reeder of Lisbon five grandchildren, Melissa Sunderman, Rebecca Johnson, Melissa (Carl) Keenan, Angela (James) Krause, Brad Reeder and Krista (Dan Wandrey) Reeder and eight great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her two sisters, Alice Anderson and Linda Bates and a grandson, Brian Sunderman.

Per the family’s request there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio. (330)337-6363. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at Brownfhonline.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Louise (Bonsall) Sunderman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.