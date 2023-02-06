BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Meier of Beloit, Ohio passed away on February 4, 2023.

She was born August 3, 1933.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Lee (Howells) Meier, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.