Betty J. Garrison, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. (Robinson) Garrison, 82, of Sebring passed away at Crandall Medical Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Betty was born on January 7, 1938 in Alliance to the late Ralph and Ida (Woods) Robinson.

She was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Alliance and worked as a bus driver for West Branch Local Schools.

When Betty wasn’t working she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and playing cards. She cherished every moment spent with her family especially with her two grandsons.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Elena (Rich) Spahr of Alliance and Susan (John) Buchanan of Sebring; two grandsons, Tyler Bass and Ryan Timpe, as well as a niece and several nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Garrison; sister, Evelyn Handy and a niece, Daphne Handy.

Her daughters would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Crandall II Medical Center for their loving care of their mother.

A funeral service will take place at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Angie Storer officiating. Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty J Garrison, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.