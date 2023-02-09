ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan.

Betty went to Alliance High School.

She worked for Alliance Manufacturing and the d-Con Company.

She attended the Alliance Baptist Temple where she was a faithful member of the church. Betty loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she instilled those beliefs into her children and grandchildren. Every morning she could be found reading her Bible at the table praying for her family and loved ones and her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13.



Betty met James Martin whom she married on June 30, 1950. They built their life together and had six children. She enjoyed working on their farm and just being outdoors. She could often be found in their garden. She enjoyed cooking and looking for new recipes. Betty also enjoyed reading, taking trips to Amish Country, watching her favorite western TV shows and most of all her dachshunds.



Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Patty (John) Ruehle, Sherry (Jim) Stoffer, Mike Martin, Mark (Tina) Martin, Chris (Tim) Harter and Jimmy (Darleen) Martin; a sister, Judy Irvin and sister-in-love, Jackie Eagan. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Shannon (Dave) Sampson, Melissa (Zach) Zuffall, Jesse Stoffer, Angie Stoffer, Brandi Martin, Mikey Martin, Jessica (Chris) Stillion, Heather (Adam) Hoopes, Rachel (Kyle) Kaiser, Felicia (Brian) Wyoger, Jimmy (Julie) Martin, Clarice Martin and Wesley Martin and 17 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Martin who died on March 25, 2013; five brothers; one sister and a granddaughter, Kiersten Bernier.



A funeral service celebrating the life of Betty will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Alliance Baptist Temple, 1441 W. Vine Street, Alliance, OH 44601 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Payne officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672 and on Monday, February 13, the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Southern Care Hospice for the care they gave to Betty.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s name to Alliance Baptist Temple, 1441 W. Vine Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty (Eagan) Martin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.