SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bethany Kholos of Salem, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19, 10:00 a.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 510 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

