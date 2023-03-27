SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha G. (Swaiger) Day, 89, of Salem, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home.

Bertha was born on March 27, 1933 in Guilford Lake to the late Golden and Mary (Moser) Swaiger.

Bertha worked at Essex III as an STNA.



Bertha will be missed by her family and friends.

Per Bertha’s wishes no services will take place an inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bertha G. (Swaiger) Day, please visit our floral store.