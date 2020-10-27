Beatrice Hope Criss, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Criss of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Hope (Carr) Criss, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: