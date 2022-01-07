SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Scanlon, 90, of Copeland Oaks in Sebring, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Barbara was born on October 1, 1931, in Canton, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Zuber.

She graduated from Canton McKinley and attended Mount Union where she majored in Music.

Barbara taught voice and piano.

Barbara was a member of St. Ann’s Church in Sebring.

She was a member of Right to Life and her hobbies were playing the piano and photography. She loved watching football and was voted football homecoming queen of her high school. She was a big Notre Dame fan and of course Mount Union. Barbara and her husband loved taking their grandchildren to Sea World every week during the summer and to Silver Park to feed the ducks and just spending time with family.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Chuck) Case of Sebring; a son, Patrick of Youngstown and four granddaughters, Lola (Phil) Fonner of Charleston, South Carolina, Aleta (Jason) Smith of Columbus, Mississippi, Jennifer (Ryan) Marshall of Akron, Ohio and Jill (Steve) Olson of Auburn, Washington. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Braxton, Cole, Alex, Alyssa, Mason, Gabriella, Kyle (Jaqeline) Korbin, Matthew and Ethan.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; a daughter, Mary Colette and a sister, Patricia (Bill) Lane.

Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio.

