Arthur Wayne Steele, North Benton, Ohio

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Wayne Steele, 69 of North Benton passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Akron General Hospital.

Art was born on May 3, 1952 in Alliance, Ohio the son of the late Derald and Elizabeth (Burns) Steele.

He was a 1971 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

He worked as a Title Examiner for Fireland Title.

He loved to watch and follow the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football.

Art was a member of Damascus Friends Church and a former member of North Benton Presbyterian Church. One of his favorite pastimes was all types of wood working; always known to have a project to work on.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Gayle L. (Flickinger) Steele whom he married on September 12, 1975. His children; Chad A. Steele of Portland, OR and Tara L. (Brian) Bollinger, Sylvania, Ohio, two grandchildren Braelynn and Garrin Bollinger and his brother Robert A. Steele of Sebring, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Lowe officiating.

A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place following the service at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may sign the guest book and send condolences at www.grfuneralhome.com.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Arthur’s honor to the American Cancer Society or the Damascus Friends Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel. (330) 938-2526.

