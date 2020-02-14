Ardena Mae Sharpnack, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ardena M. Sharpnack 89 of Sebring passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Canton.

Ardena was born in Alliance, Ohio on July 13, 1930 the daughter of the late William and Ida (Launer) Poorman.

She was a member of the Sebring “Quaker Hill” Friends Church.

When she was able, she enjoyed traveling with her family and could be found drawing and reading in her spare time but especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and her dogs.



She is survived by her son, Douglas L. (Kim) Bartlett of Alliance. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Shelley Bartlett, Shannon Bartlett and Heather McJunkins and a great-grandson, Brayden.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on January 1, 1995; a brother, Francis E. Conrad and her son, Gregory Bartlett.



A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

