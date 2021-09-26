Archie Hickman, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Archie Hickman, 91, of Alliance passed away at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Archie was born on November 15, 1929 in Callwell, Ohio to the late Dewey and Mae Hickman.

Archie worked for WR Grace in Alliance for many years until his retirement.

Archie enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He always enjoyed shopping around Goodwill spending many hours looking through all the items.



Archie is survived by his siblings, Helen Sloat, Norma Hickman, Archie Hickman, Richard Hickman and Lance Cougar; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Archie was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Bender) Hickman who he married in 1957 until her passing in 2010; a grandson, Allen Sloat and granddaughter, Mary Sloat.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home



A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received one hour prior of service at 12:00 p.m. until the start of service at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

