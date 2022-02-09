SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – April Cowan, 62, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

She was born in Salem on June 29, 1959 the daughter of the late Kurt W. and Susan I. (Farmer) Rohrer.

She enjoyed spending all of her free time with her family especially anything to do with her grandchildren and what they are involved in however she always found time to follow and make sure her husband Greg was doing the right things around the house especially in the kitchen.



She is survived by her husband of almost 43 years Greg A. Cowan whom she married on February 14, 1979, a son Greg (Brenda) Cowan, Jr. two grandchildren Aedin Cowan, Ethan Cowan and four siblings Emily (Leonard) Bennett, Dorothy (Edward) Sargent, Johnny (Lucy) Rohrer , Ivin (Melissa) Rohrer as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Milicent Rohrer.



Per her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

