ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae (Zumbrunnen) Grossniklaus Weaver, 95, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on December 31, 2023, at home with her family by her side after a long and lovely life.

Anna Mae was born on September 5, 1928, to Jacob and Mary Zumbrunnen in Alliance, Ohio.

Anna Mae attended The Sharps One-Room Schoolhouse 1st through 6th grade graduated from Berlin High School in 1946, then went on to study to be a beautician at Marmallo Beauty School and later to be an LPN at Hannah Mullins.

Anna Mae was a very hard worker; after graduating with her Beautician license, she

worked as a Beautician for three years then cooked at the Hippity Hop for a year.

In 1955 she moved to Manchester, Connecticut where she worked for Spencer Rubber.

In 1961, she moved back to the Beloit area where she and her first husband Chet started

Pinewood Products packaging rubber bands.

In 1973 she went back to school to become an LPN, upon graduation she began working for Copeland Oaks, later transferring to Crandall when it opened. She worked at these facilities for 20 years before retiring in 1993. Even then she didn’t stop, she helped run the family tax office

for many years after that.



After retiring she spent her time traveling with her second husband Tom, in their motor

home.

She was a 50+ year member of the Family Motor Coach Association, a 25 year member of Gulf Streamers Cardinal Chapter as well as a member of Good Sams Club. She served as the Secretary of the Gulf Streamers Cardinal Chapter for 10 years.



Anna Mae was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Mary Zumbrunnen; her first

husband, Chester Grossniklaus; her second husband, Thomas Weaver; her son, Ernest

Jacob Grossniklaus; two brothers, John E. and Norman J. Zumbrunnen; two sisters in

law, Betty and Barb Zumbrunnen; and her stepson-in-law, Joseph A. Thomas.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Leigh Ann (Grossniklaus) Brown (Terry); two great-grandchildren, Jordan (Kaylyn) Brown and Faith Brown; and a great-great

granddaughter, Jennavive Lee Taylor, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. No one could put a smile on her face

faster than her great-great-granddaughter Vivi, who loved to climb right up Nana’s

wheelchair like a ladder to be in her lap.

Private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alliance Hospice, an organization that was there for not only her but her family unconditionally in the last few weeks.

