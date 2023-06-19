BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mae (Perkins) Armitage, 94, of Beloit passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Stone Creek Assisted Living in Alliance.

Anna was born on May 20, 1929 to the late Chester and Marie Perkins.



Anna is survived by her son Lewis (Lisa Singer) Armitage of Pataskala, Ohio; a granddaughter, Anna (Joseph) Stout and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband Lewis Armitage Sr. Anna was preceded in death by a son Ronald Armitage and daughter-in-law Beverly Armitage.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant David Peterson officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

