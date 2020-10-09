Ann Louise (Highfield) Berger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Louise (Highfield) Berger, 81, of Salem passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Ann was born on July 26, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to the late Paul and Roberta (Hoskins) Highfield. Ann grew up in Winona, Ohio where she helped her dad in his garage by pumping gas while he was busy fixing almost anything the customer brought in.



Ann attended grade school at St. Paul in Salem. She also attended Salem High School graduating in 1957.

After graduation, she worked at Home Savings Bank as a teller. During this time she met her husband to be at Hi Neighbor dance hall. They were married at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem, Ohio on September 22, 1962.

She was a homemaker, mother, and craft person. Ann was very good at sewing, knitting and cooking.



As the youngest went to school she went back to the workplace. She worked 23 years at Andrews Honda in Salem. She worked as the title clerk, bookkeeper and inventory control. She had an active license as a Notary Public.

Ann was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown. She served on various committees including altar care.



Ann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Dale Berger; three children Amy (Joe) Martin, Tracy (Phil) Walleck and Tim (Melissa) Berger; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister Therese Dimoff and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Ann was preceded in death by a brother Joe Highfield and a sister Mary Jane Wollam.



A funeral service celbrating Ann’s life will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown with Pastor Bob Sander officiating.

Friends and family will be recieved the hour proior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at North Georgetown Cemetery.

The family asks in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donors choice or the Emmanuel Memorial Fund, 27485 Main St., P.O. Box 2 North Georgetown, Ohio 44465.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

