ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amee Rice, 49, of Alliance went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Amee was born on January 16, 1972 in Alliance, Ohio to David and Bonnie (Miller) Rice.

Amee was a graduate of Salem High School.

Amy enjoyed watching the deer behind her home and loves butterflies and angels. She enjoyed talking to others, playing bingo and watching TV, especially watching the Browns. Amee started collecting pennies in elementary school for Pilot Dog out of Columbus.

Amee is survived by her parents; a brother Troy Rice; Linda (Bill) Melzer, Jim (Sheryl) Rice, Denny (Karen) Rice, Penny Rice and Larry (Pam) Miller and many cousins.

Amee is preceded in death by her grandparents Earl and Tootie Rice and Robert and Colleen Miller and her two best friends Kelly Brownlee and Chris Lepsick.

A memorial service celebrating Amee’s life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sebring, Ohio with Christine Shoemaker officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contribution be made in Amee’s honor to the Pilot Dogs of Columbus, 625 West Town St. Columbus, Ohio 43215; Trinity Lutheran Church, 930 N. 12th St., Sebring, Ohio 44672 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

