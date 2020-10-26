Alma Jean Nortrup, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma J. (Wines) Nortrup, 90, of Lisbon and previously of Salem passed away at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Alma was born on February 1, 1930 in East Liverpool to the late Leonard and Josephine (Martin) Wines.



Alma is survived by her children, Tim (Diana) Grafton, Joseph (Beth) Nortrup, Peggy (Dennis) Gorby, Jane (Mark) Hill and Lu-Ann Nortrup; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Alma was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wines and sister, Patricia Williams.



Per Alma’s request no services will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363. You may sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma Jean (Wines) Nortrup, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: