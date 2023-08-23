SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen R. Derry, 76 of Sebring, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born in Alliance on January 31, 1947, the son of the late John L. and Violet (Blake) Derry, Sr.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and being out boating and listening to all kinds of music. He was also an avid Browns and Indians fan.



Survivors include his son, Jerry L. Derry; two grandchildren, Mason and Tory; a great-grandchild, Odin; as well as his siblings, Albert (Carolyn) Derry, Danny Derry, Bonnie (John) Patterson and Debra (Rick) McLaughlin and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Christine and Heidi Ann Derry and four siblings, John Derry, Jr., Gregory Derry, Donna Jean and Karen Sue.



A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring 330-938-2526. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

