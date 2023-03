SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Burns of Sebring, Ohio passed away on March 5, 2023.

He was born July 21, 1940.

A Public Viewing will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W Vermont Ave., Sebring, OH 44672.

A Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 12th Street,Beloit, OH 44609.