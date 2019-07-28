Alberta L. (Ring) Court, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta L. (Ring) Court, 89, of Alliance passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Danbury Senior Living.

Alberta was born on October 2, 1929, in Alliance, to the late Louie C. and Anna I. (Simmons) Ring.

She was a life long member of Deerfield Friends Church.

Alberta worked as a waitress and enjoyed taking care of her family and friends.

Alberta is survived by her children, Alan (Karen) Court of Pennsylvania, Larry (Debbie) Court of Florida and Terry (Brenda) Court of Alliance; sister, Mary Hoebeke; brother, Walter Ring; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; a daughter, Yvonne Wright; son, Thomas Court; sisters, Edna Bennett and Ida Rupe and brothers, Charles and Paul Ring.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Hill, officiating.

Friends will be received two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, August 2.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made to Deerfield Friends Church Building Fund, 1261 OH-14 Deerfield, Ohio 44411.

Friends and family may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.