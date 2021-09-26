Alberta Jean (Boyer) Sheely, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Jean Sheely, 81, of Petersburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Bert and Blanche (Davis) Boyer.

Alberta was the co-owner of Sheely’s Tire Service with her late husband, John for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and impeccable homemaker, who gave much of her time to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her church family was also very important to her, spending time with many people witnessing for Christ and teaching the Bible for many years.



Survivors include her children, John (Penny) Sheely, Rev. Joseph (Sue) Sheely, Theresa (Robert) Elias, Bert (Julia) Sheely, Kenneth (Deborah) Sheely and Rose (Frederick) Lyda. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Sheely in 2008, and two grandchildren.



A public Celebration of Life will be held by her son, Pastor Joseph, on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Solid Rock Community Church 1780 OH-344, Salem, Ohio 44460. A private internment service will take place at Petersburg Cemetery. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Alberta’s funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website under her photo link. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, Ohio (330) 337-6363.

