Albert Gene Strait, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Strait of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1936.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery, Johnson Road, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

