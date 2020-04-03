Adeline Milburn, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adeline Milburn of Kensington, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was born on May 30, 1920.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service

