Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus – Facts Not Fear
Closings and delays
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Adeline Milburn, Kensington, Ohio

Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home

April 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Adeline Milburn, Kensington, Ohio-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adeline Milburn of Kensington, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was born on May 30, 1920.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adeline Grace (Merriman) Milburn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com