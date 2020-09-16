Gaylee Denise Markel, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaylee Denise Markel 61, passed away unexpectedly at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center Emergency Room following an extended illness.



She was born in Warren on October 22, 1958 the daughter of Walter and Barbara (Heckman) Brown and resided in Niles area all of her life.

Gaylee was a 1977 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a press operator at Ventra Plastic in Salem for the past 43 years.

She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns games and watching her nieces and nephews’ band concerts.



Gaylee is survived by her husband of 21 years, Ralph E. Markel; son, Christopher Markel at home; daughter, Patricia Ann Markel of Austintown; her siblings, Charles (Rosalie) Brown of Warren, Barbara Darlene (Bobby) Hess of Warren, Wayne Brown of Orlando, Florida, William “Billy” Brown of Cooper City, Florida, Victor Brown of Niles and Gloria Dean (David) Harrison of Niles and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Douglas Brown will officiate.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

