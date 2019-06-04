Gary Thompson Obituary

TRANSFER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Thompson, 68, formerly of Transfer, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Quality Life Services Mercer.

Gary was born on October 6, 1950 to Charles R. and Ingeborg (Mietz) Thompson in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Greenville High School, then graduated from the municipal police academy.

Gary worked as a police officer for Sharpsville, South Pymatuning and full time for Shenango Township.

He was of Christian faith.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Gregg) Jennings of Masury, Ohio and granddaughters, Chloe and Riley Jennings.

He was preceded in death by father, Charles R. Thompson and mother, Ingeborg Thompson.

Per Gary’s request, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.