Gary Richard Churchill Obituary

Cortland, Ohio - August 3, 2018

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gary Richard Churchill, 67, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, at his home.

He was born March 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Churchill and the late Virginia Gott Churchill.

On September 22, 2001, Gary married the former Ruth Kramer-McNicholas Churchill. They have shared 17 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Gary was a graduate of Lakeview High School and was employed as a machinist with Peerless-Winsmith Corporation for 40 years.

He was a member of Believer's Fellowship Church.

Gary was an avid hunter and was proud of the elk he bagged in Utah. He was a remarkable craftsman and built his own bow and shotgun. Gary found much joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Loving memories of Gary will be cherished by his wife, Ruth Kramer-McNicholas Churchill of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Christina Faith Churchill of Frisco, Texas; stepchildren, Michelle (Chris) Roike- Brown of Raleigh, North Carolina, Peggy Anne (Paul) Moore of Howland, Ohio, James McNicholas III of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Patricia Morrison of Warren, Ohio, Matthew McNicholas of Grapevine, Texas, Christine (Craig) Medicus of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sean (Monna) McNicholas of Henderson, Nevada; sisters, Debbie Goodman and Jayne Roth both of Florida; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces, Jennifer Daniels and Michelle Goodman and one nephew, Michael Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Kevin Churchill.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 10 at New Beginning Church, 3000 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507, where Pastor Thomas Fortini will officiate. 

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may send condolences at carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

