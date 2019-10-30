Gary R. Hostetter, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary R. Hostetter, 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at his home with family.

Gary was born November 6, 1948 in Salem, Ohio to the late Floyd and Jean Souders Hostetter.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving in the 101st Airborne from 1967-1970.

He worked on the assembly line at General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 2000.

Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of being a father and grandfather.

Gary is survived by two sons, Jeff (Jacqui) Hostetter and David (Debra) Hostetter; a daughter, Holly Muransky and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Salyers Hostetter, in 2017.

Gary’s military service will be honored by the combined post of the East Palestine VFW and American Legion Friday at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

Family and friends may gather at 10:00 a.m., with honors beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, November 1 at the funeral home.

Following Gary’s wishes, no other public services will be observed, a private service will take place at his favorite hunting spot at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.