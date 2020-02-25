Gary M. Kidwell, Green Township, PA

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary M. Kidwell, age 73, Greene Township, Mercer County, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday evening, February 20, 2020 in UPMC Greenville after a period of failing health.



He was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1947 to Leo M. and Maxine (Moats) Kidwell.

He was a 1964 graduate of Jamestown High School.

On February 11, 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Dean. Recently, they celebrated 53 wonderful years together.



He was an Air Force Veteran, having served his country from 1966-1970, stationed at Langley AFB, Hampton, Virginia.

Gary graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College in 1972.

After returning to Pennsylvania in 1972, Gary worked for First National Bank of Pennsylvania, retiring after 29 ½ years in the computer/data center, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Gary was a longtime member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship, Greenville where he had served as a deacon and shared his computer skills and knowledge in operating the sound system.

Gary enjoyed traveling and he and his wife spent ten years serving as camp hosts in Cave Creek, Arizona. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, the outdoors and helping his brother on his farm. Gary was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; a daughter, Teri Kidwell of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; a son, Corey Kidwell and his wife, Allison, of Gilbert, Arizona; twin grandsons, Cade and Crue Kidwell of Gilbert, Arizona; two brothers, Terry Kidwell and Barry Kidwell and his wife, Maryann, all of Jamestown and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Omar and Inez Kidwell, Aaron and Edith Moats.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the church following visitation, Rev. Todd Jaussen, Pastor, officiating. Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.





Memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Cleveland Clinic, P.O.Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193 or Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125.



Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.