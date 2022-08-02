CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022.

He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer.

Lee leaves behind his wife, Karen (Wilson) Palmer; daughters, Heather (Palmer) Burkey, Melissa Palmer, Betheny (Palmer) Ruiter and Allyson Palmer; sons, Ian Palmer and Nathaniel Palmer and grandchildren, Tyler, Treavor, Tanor, Tristan, KJ, Austin, Maggie, Charlotte, Lucy, Nora, Adam, Mary Clare, JD, Melody, Maelynn, Jared, Ryan, Matthew, Branden, CJ and Amanda. He was expecting his first two great-grandchildren later this year.

Lee, a 1965 graduate of Lakeview (Cortland, Ohio) High School, was a Certified Public Accountant for most of his life, assuming control of his father’s practice long before he finished college.

Known to some as Skybear and to many as Dad and Grandpa (and soon to be Great-Grandpa), he was a kind soul who loved deeply and fiercely. He was respectful and accepting of all walks of life. He was also a

hunter, fisherman, musician, beagle breeder and trainer, lover of nature, healer and poker player. More importantly, he was a fantastic listener and deep thinker and he sought to lift others up. He demonstrated an enviable work ethic, while reminding others that life is short and there are often more important things than work. Lee was a man of many interests, his family being the most important of them. Through his life, he showed the humility to not be afraid of change and never quit trying to be a better man, dad, husband and grandfather. He will be missed by many.

Lee will be honored in a celebration of life at The Manor, 3104 South Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, OH 44515, on Saturday, August 6 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Lee’s family suggests a donation to a non-profit organization of your choice.