Gary J. Preston, Salem Township, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Preston, 66, of South Good Hope Road, West Salem Township, passed away Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, in his residence.

He was born in Greenville on May 1, 1953, to James L. and Joan (Bollenbacher) Preston.

Gary was a 1971 graduate of Reynolds High School and a 1977 graduate of Thiel College with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.

From 1978-2000, Gary worked in the family business on their farm in West Salem Township and from 2001 until his passing, he was the owner/operator of the business.

On October 4, 1980, he married the former Beth Lambert, she survives at home. Also surviving are his parents; two daughters, Lindsay Shull and her husband, Brandon, of Sahuarita, Arizona and Caitlyn McConnell and her husband, Joshua, of Valparaiso, Indiana; a son, David Preston and his wife, Alexis, of Greenville; two brothers, Gail Preston of Greenville, Kevin Preston of Florida and four grandchildren, Hannah, Alice, Hailey and Gray.

Gary was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lonnie Jo Preston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Area Public Library, 330 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to the Oncology Patient Care Fund, care of Cancer Registry Fund at UPMC Horizon Greenville, 110 North Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Reverend William Kirker, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

Burial will be in Delaware Cemetery.