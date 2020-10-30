Gary A. Yuhasz, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Yuhasz 72, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 2, 1948 the son of Joseph J. and Betty M. (Davidson) Yuhasz.

Gary was a graduate of Girard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired in 2008 after 40 years as a service technician for Sears.

He was a member of the Cortland Conservation Club on Mosquito Lake for over 50 years, serving as president and on many social committees. A longtime member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, he ran the Monday trap shoots and planned the lunches. An avid boater, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, boating with friends around Lake Erie Islands and dock parties at Bass Haven Marina. He especially looked forward to his twice yearly fishing trip to Quebec, Canada with his brother. He loved entertaining at his lake home in Marblehead. He still enjoyed doing repair jobs for friends and restoring old boats and motors in his favorite hangout, “the big garage” in the backyard.

Gary leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Tocheck) Yuhasz whom he married on September 12, 1975; brother, William (Traci) Yuhasz of Niles; two sisters, Sally (Michael) Harvan and Joan (Tom) Coppinger both of Hickory, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Dolores Tocheck of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Mary E. Fiedorczyk and partner, Deb West, of Maricopa, Arizona and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews in Arizona and North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Joseph and Mary Yuhasz, William and Bernice Davidson and best dog ever, Layla.



Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. The funeral will follow at Noon at the funeral home. Msgr. Robert Siffrin will officiate.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

