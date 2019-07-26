Gary A. Landis, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gary A. Landis, 82, of Pell City, Alabama and formerly of Warren, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham.

He was born June 6, 1937 in Warren the son of the late Raymond and Donna Buckley Landis.

In Gary’s younger years, he served on the area council for Methodist Youth Fellowship.

He played French horn in the National VFW band and the Kent State band. He was active in scouting reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.

He received his undergraduate degrees from Kent State University and his doctorate from the University of Alabama.

He was self-employed as a manufacturing systems consultant and educator.

Dr. Landis owned and operated Landis Antique Mall for 30 years and was well-known for collecting antique clocks. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association for Watch and Clock Collectors.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Landis; son, Dr. Eric (Marly) Landis of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughter Lori Landis of Seminole, Florida; two grandchildren, Alex and Lucy Landis and a sister, Janis Crawford of Warren.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vienna Township Cemetery, where burial will follow.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vienna Township Cemetery, where burial will follow.