Garrett James Arnold, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett James Arnold, Greenville (Salem Township) died as the result of injuries sustained in dirt bike accident early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. He was 22.

Garrett was born in Greenville on June 13, 1998 a son of Paul C. Arnold and Shannon L. Andrews.

He was a 2017 graduate of the Commodore Perry High School where he participated in the wrestling program.

He was employed by LA Excavating and Construction, Greenville.

Garrett possessed a passion for dirt bike and quad riding and racing and was a member of the Competition Racing of America (CRA). He enjoyed fishing and hunting and the times he was able to be with his family and friends, he had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. He took great pride in his Denali Duramax diesel truck. He enjoyed and appreciated Fox Racing clothing and gear.

He is survived by his father, Paul Arnold and his wife, Allison, of Transfer; his mother, Shannon Harnett and her fiancé, Daniel McQuiston, of Greenville; a stepfather, Chad Harnett of Hubbard, Ohio; his girlfriend, Julia Stell of Greenville; his grandparents, James and Lorraine Andrews of Hartstown, Beth Jordan of Hadley and Clarence “Boxey” and Loretta Arnold of Greenville; his seven siblings, Riley Harnett of Greenville, Jay McQuiston of Greenville, Alexander BuCher of Struthers, Ohio, Katie Arnold of Transfer, Rachel McQuiston of Philadelphia, Hanna McQuiston of Emmans and Danielle McQuiston of Emmans, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stepgrandparents, Earl and Ann Weimer.

Family and friends may call at the Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A joint funeral service for Garrett and his best friend, Gage Shook who also died in the accident will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clarks Mills United Methodist Church.

CDC guideline for masking and social distancing will be followed.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.

