Garnett L. Hohman Obituary

Champion, Ohio - October 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Garnett L. Hohman, 89, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born August 13, 1929, in Bebee, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William R. and Elwin L. Sellers. She came to Warren in 1951.

Garnett was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and Scope.

She enjoyed crafts, puzzles and reading.

She is survived her daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” (William) Stahlman of North Bloomfield; one grandchild, Tonya (Clarence) Williams of Cordova, Tennessee; a stepgrandson, Jesse (Rachel) Stahlman and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond “Red” Hohman whom she married January 31, 1948 and passed away June 24, 1987; a grandson, Thomas C. “Clint” Tipton; a brother, Edward R. Sellers and a sister, Hazel W. Sellers.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Thursday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family request contributions be made in Garnett’s name to Windsor House Activity Department, 200 E. Glendola Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Garnett’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


