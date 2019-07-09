Garnet Edward Smith, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. for Mr. Garnet Smith, 37, of Youngstown, who departed this life Friday, June 28, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born June 26, 1982 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Donna Reeves.

Garnet was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was a barber.

He was heavily involved with the youth sports being a part of many organizations including Kings Football, Youngstown Pride Basketball and 800 Block. He was an artist who enjoyed coaching football and spending time with his children and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; his stepfather, William Reeves; his children, Jayden and Jayce Smith; his stepchildren, Jamiya, Brielle, George and Aniyah; his siblings, Yolanda Coleman, Brandi Parker, Brittany Smith, Michael Johnson and Mia Johnson; his grandmother, Hattie Wiffen; his aunt, Carol Hayes; his cousin/brother, Cory Wiffen and his special friend, Jada Rivers.

