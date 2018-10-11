Gale E. Johnson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gale E. Johnson, 59, of Warren, passed away peacefully Monday, October 8, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born October 30, 1958 in Ravenna, the daughter of Nehemiah and Loda (Smith) Spencer and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and Youngstown State University, Gale retired from Copperweld Steel after 30 years of employment.

She belonged to the 9 to 5 Working Women Association and enjoyed music, helping others and family gatherings.

Fond memories of Gale live on with her husband, Charles Holmes; three daughters, Angel Johnson (Christopher) Reynolds of Warren, Andriel Johnson of Beachwood and Ariel Holmes of Warren; three stepchildren, David Holmes of Austintown, Charles Holmes, Jr. of Tennessee and Rosalind Holmes of Cincinnati; 13 grandchildren, Israel, Egypt, Ava, LeeLee, Zataija, Paige, Nehemiah, Shawn, Shay-lynn, Lexia, David, Jr., Destinee and Shariq; five sisters, Delinda Rogers of Columbus, Sheila (Steve) Jones of Columbus, Natalie (Frank) Scott of Austintown, Florita Spencer of Warren and Michelle Stevenson; four brothers, Pennell of Montana, Cardell, Alfred of Warren and George Spencer of Tennessee and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a son, Billy Johnson, Jr.; two sisters, Dempsey Spencer and Emery Minnifield and a brother, Nehemiah Spencer.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 17, 12:00 p.m. at Warren First Assembly Church,

2640 Parkman Road NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

