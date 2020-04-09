Gail E. Nolfi, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail E. Nolfi, age 58, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 6, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born May 8, 1961 in Warren, the daughter of William and Joyce (Van Auker) Morgan and had lived in the area all her life.

A 1979 graduate of Howland High School.

Gail lived a full and adventurous life.

She was an employee of Berk Enterprises and had a deep love of the Cincinnati Reds and all things baseball.

She most enjoyed being a member of the championship Rez’s softball team where she made many long-time friends. She also took great interest in snow skiing and riding her Harley. Her favorite summer pastime was attending many country music and Jimmy Buffett concerts with her family. But most of all Gail adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Precious memoires of Gail live on with her daughter, Lindsay Newell (Brandon) of Howland; three grandchildren; Morgan, Madison and Thomas Newell; her two sisters Barb (Bill) Latham of Ashland, Diane Morgan of Mecca; her sister-in-Law Cindy Morgan of Uniontown; five nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, Richard and Tom “Mog” Morgan.

A celebration of Gail’s life will be held for her family and friends at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

A savings account has been set up for Gail’s grandchildren at Huntington National Bank.

Please contact Lindsay for account information. Donations can also be made in Gail’s name to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or online at: PulmonaryFibrosis.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

