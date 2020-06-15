Gail A. Little, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail A. Little, 62, passed away peacefully at 2:21 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center, Select Specialty Hospital following an extended illness.

Gail was born in Gary, Indiana on April 23, 1958 the daughter of Albert E. and Ada Aldene (King) Yates.



Gail was of the Baptist faith and graduated in 1977 from Mineral Ridge High School.

She enjoyed attending yard and garage sales and especially cherished the time with family and family activities.



Gail is survived by her daughter, Nickole (Dan) Ross of Biloxi, Mississippi; son, Anthony Little, with whom she lived; granddaughter, Amya Ross of Biloxi; sister, Linda (Jurgen) Starr of Mineral Ridge; brother, Gomer (Mary) Yates of Austintown; uncle, Delbert Yates of Valparaiso, Indiana and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.



Gail was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Gene Little whom she married July 4, 1979 and who died on August 12, 2002.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home for family and friends.

Due to current health concerns, private funeral services for immediate family only will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Barbara Dobranchen from the Girard Jesus is the Way Church officiating.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.